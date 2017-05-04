New Transfer Talk header

Craig Shakespeare: 'No offers for Kasper Schmeichel'

Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says that the club have received no offers for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has been linked with Manchester United.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that he expects goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to still be at the King Power Stadium next season.

Schmeichel has been in excellent form this season and was recently linked with a transfer to Manchester United, but Shakespeare has played down the possibility of the Danish stopper making the move to Old Trafford.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "I do [expect him to be here next season]. He's in the form of his life. He's entitled to change his agent.

"He has been very professional. I don't feel the need [to talk to him]. I have no problem with players wanting to progress. Ultimately I think Kasper's happy here. We have had no offers."

Since signing on a free transfer from Leeds United in 2011, Schmeichel has made a total of 257 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.

