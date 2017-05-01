New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel

An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel after the Dane joined an agent who is on good terms with the Red Devils.
Monday, May 1, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly edged ahead of Manchester City in the race to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Dane is deemed one of the best stoppers in England after helping the Foxes to a shock Premier League title last season and a Champions League quarter-final run this term.

According to Sky Sports News, Schmeichel has left his long-term representatives, Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini, who enjoys excellent relations at Old Trafford.

With David de Gea rumoured to be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer, numerous sources suggest that the Red Devils are eager to bring in the tried-and-tested 30-year-old as a replacement.

Schmeichel, whose father Peter is a Man United legend and also played for the Citizens, has a contract at the King Power Stadium until June 2021.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
