Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Alan Judge 'on Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United radar'

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are showing an interest in signing Brentford midfielder Alan Judge, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti. Read more.

Report: Jose Mourinho wants Michael Carrick to receive new Manchester United deal

Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Michael Carrick a new Manchester United contract and has spoken to the club's board about the request, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Middlesbrough want Aston Villa to pay £10m for Jordan Rhodes

Middlesbrough want Aston Villa to pay £10m for the signature of striker Jordan Rhodes, according to reports. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Patrick Bamford?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly join the race to sign Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on loan this month. Read more.

Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong extends Barnsley loan

Barnsley confirm that Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong will remain on loan at Oakwell until the end of the season. Read more.

Mick McCarthy having 'no joy' with transfers

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that he is "not having any joy" in the January transfer market so far. Read more.

Owen Coyle: 'No Wolverhampton Wanderers offer for Ben Marshall'

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle reveals that he is yet to receive a written offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for wantaway full-back Ben Marshall. Read more.

Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?

A report claims that West Ham United have been knocked back in their approach to lure Moussa Dembele from Celtic, as the Scottish club are not willing to sell this month. Read more.

Manchester United 'want permanent exit for Memphis Depay'

Everton have reportedly hit a snag in their attempt to sign Memphis Depay from Manchester United, as the Red Devils will only listen to offers of a permanent deal. Read more.

Wilfred Ndidi move to Leicester City given green light

Wilfred Ndidi becomes Leicester City's first signing of the January window after joining from Genk in a reported deal worth around £15m. Read more.

Jose Fonte hands in Southampton transfer request

Jose Fonte turns down the offer of a new contract at Southampton and formally asks to leave the club. Read more.

Slaven Bilic praises West Ham United target Scott Hogan

Slaven Bilic hints that West Ham United are still in the race to sign Brentford's Scott Hogan, while also confirming that Simone Zaza will not play again for the club. Read more.

Arsenal considering bid for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira?

Arsenal are reportedly considering a bid for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira, who is currently on loan at Nice. Read more.

Peter Crouch to earn new deal at Stoke City?

Stoke City are reportedly prepared to offer Peter Crouch a new contract after he scored twice over the Christmas and New Year period. Read more.

Shanghai Shenhua consider move for Watford striker Odion Ighalo?

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly planning a January move for Watford striker Odion Ighalo. Read more.

Manchester United to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson next week?

Manchester United will reportedly look to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers next week after he fell down the pecking order at Molineux. Read more.

Leonardo Ulloa denied Leicester City exit in January?

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is reportedly told that he will not be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window. Read more.

Readlng closing in on deal for Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori?

Reading reportedly agree a fee of £3.75m with Liverpool for Portuguese defender Tiago Ilori. Read more.

Southampton willing to spend big on Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini?

Southampton are reportedly willing to spend £17m in order to complete the signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. Read more.

Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transfer

Everton announce that they have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Slaven Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that he thinks highly of Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe after the player was linked with a return to East London. Read more.

Manchester United turn attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas?

Manchester United reportedly turn their attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas after failing to push through a deal for Benfica's Victor Lindelof. Read more.

Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tomas Mejias joins Rayo Vallecano on loan

Middlesbrough announce that goalkeeper Tomas Mejias has left the club to join Rayo Vallecano on loan. Read more.

Derby County announce loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart

Derby County announce the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has £40m budget for January transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly has a budget of £40m for the January transfer window. Read more.