Reading have reportedly moved to the brink of signing Tiago Ilori after agreeing a fee of £3.75m with Liverpool.

Ilori has been with Liverpool since signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2013, but he has made just three first-team appearances for the Merseyside giants.

However, according to ESPN, it appears that his spell at Anfield is coming to an end after Reading made their move to sign the former Portugal Under-21 international.

Jaap Stam's team currently sit in third place in the Championship table but they also possess one of the worst defensive records in the top half of the standings.

During his time at Liverpool, Ilori has made a total of 23 appearances on loan at Granada and Bordeaux respectively, but he did not play a single minute during a five-month spell at Aston Villa between September 2015 and January 2016.