Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong has extended his loan spell with Barnsley until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in 14 Championship appearances for the Tykes since signing on August 30.

"We're really pleased to be able to keep Arma [Adam] at Oakwell until the end of the season," head coach Paul Heckingbottom told the club's official website.

"He's really bought in to what we are trying to do here and worked hard, which is what we need at the club.

"I'd like to thank Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United for allowing Adam to extend his stay here and it goes to show that other top clubs trust us to look after their players and help to develop them further, as well as helping us."

Armstrong, an England Under-20 international, spent last season on loan at Coventry City, scoring 20 times in 40 appearances.