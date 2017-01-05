New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong extends Barnsley loan

Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Barnsley confirm that Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong will remain on loan at Oakwell until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong has extended his loan spell with Barnsley until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in 14 Championship appearances for the Tykes since signing on August 30.

"We're really pleased to be able to keep Arma [Adam] at Oakwell until the end of the season," head coach Paul Heckingbottom told the club's official website.

"He's really bought in to what we are trying to do here and worked hard, which is what we need at the club.

"I'd like to thank Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United for allowing Adam to extend his stay here and it goes to show that other top clubs trust us to look after their players and help to develop them further, as well as helping us."

Armstrong, an England Under-20 international, spent last season on loan at Coventry City, scoring 20 times in 40 appearances.

Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Read Next:
Barnsley sign Jackson, Armstrong
>
View our homepages for Adam Armstrong, Paul Heckingbottom, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Barnsley News
Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong extends Barnsley loan
 Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Result: Henri Lansbury leads five-star show for Nottingham Forest
 General View of Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley Football Club during the npower Championship match between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2012
Barnsley owner Patrick Cryne to step down due to cancer
Heckingbottom unhappy with Hammill reactionBradshaw replaces Church in Wales squadTommy Wright sacked by Barnsley'Telegraph' investigation implicates three moreHeckingbottom: 'We were always on back foot'
Wagner crowned Championship Manager of the MonthConor Hourihane earns Championship POTM gongMoncur joins Peterborough on loanBarnsley sign Wigan's Sam Morsy on loanKpekawa joins Barnsley on three-year deal
> Barnsley Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong extends Barnsley loan
 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Report: Newcastle United want Tom Cleverley on loan
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'
Benitez confused by Blackburn defeatCallum Wilson on Newcastle United radar?Benitez confident of holding on to MitrovicBenitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of seasonNewcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'
Result: Newcastle miss chance to move four clearColback 'could come back against Owls'Benitez backs Shelvey in racism rowShelvey will not contest five-game banPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version