Report: Jose Mourinho wants Michael Carrick to receive new Manchester United deal

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Michael Carrick a new Manchester United contract and has spoken to the club's board about the request, according to a report.
Jose Mourinho has told the Manchester United board that he wants Michael Carrick to be offered a new contract, according to a report.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, will see his current deal expire at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Mourinho has spoken with the club's directors about offering Carrick a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2018.

The Englishman has racked up more than 300 United appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho in the last 10 years.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
