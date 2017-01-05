West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that he thinks highly of Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe after the player was linked with a return to East London.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has described Jermain Defoe as "an excellent player" after being linked with a move for the Sunderland striker.

It has been reported that West Ham have already failed in a bid to sign their former player from Sunderland, who are keen to keep the 34-year-old after his contribution of 11 goals this season.

The Hammers are likely to return with an improved offer and when asked about the forward, Bilic admitted that he was an admirer of the player.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "He has the things that are the most important in a football games - that's goals.

"He scored them last season, maybe or probably the main reason they stayed up, and then he continues to do the same this season, scoring again. A couple in the last game.

"In every game he is having chances and most of the chances he is converting them into goals. He is an excellent player of course."

Defoe scored 41 goals in 105 appearances for the Hammers between 1999 and 2004.