Slaven Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that he thinks highly of Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe after the player was linked with a return to East London.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:10 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has described Jermain Defoe as "an excellent player" after being linked with a move for the Sunderland striker.

It has been reported that West Ham have already failed in a bid to sign their former player from Sunderland, who are keen to keep the 34-year-old after his contribution of 11 goals this season.

The Hammers are likely to return with an improved offer and when asked about the forward, Bilic admitted that he was an admirer of the player.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "He has the things that are the most important in a football games - that's goals.

"He scored them last season, maybe or probably the main reason they stayed up, and then he continues to do the same this season, scoring again. A couple in the last game.

"In every game he is having chances and most of the chances he is converting them into goals. He is an excellent player of course."

Defoe scored 41 goals in 105 appearances for the Hammers between 1999 and 2004.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham ask Sunderland to name Defoe price
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version