Liverpool's owners have reportedly informed manager Jurgen Klopp that he has £40m available to spend on transfers this month.

The German coach has not given much away with regards to his plans for recruitment this month, but he is not one to splash the cash given that his net spend since taking over last October is around £8m.

According to Bild, should Klopp choose to dip into the market this month, he will have a budget of £40m, and the report claims that he may look at additional attacking options.

Young Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt has been named as a possible target, but it is believed that the German outfit are looking for a fee in the region of €50m (£42.7m).

Liverpool already have plenty of attacking strength given that they are the Premier League's top scorers with 48 goals, but their defence this season has struggled, keeping just six clean sheets and conceding 23 goals.