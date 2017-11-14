Madine hopes Armstrong will stay at Bolton

Bolton Wanderers forward Gary Madine has said that he wants Adam Armstrong's loan deal from Newcastle United to be extended until the end of the season.
As it stands, Armstrong - who has scored once in 14 Championship appearances this season - is due to return to St James' Park in January, but Madine is keen for his teammate to remain at the Macron Stadium until May.
The 27-year-old told the Bolton News: "Adam is a brilliant player. He is a great finisher and maybe not everyone has seen that yet. But we do see it every day in training.
"He hadn't scored for a few games but he's got off the mark now in the league so I think he'll push on from there. He doesn't let it get him down. His finishing is amazing in training and up there with the best I have seen.
"I know the gaffer will probably want him to and I know Adam will want to stay as well. Because we have a good bond as a team. I hope he stays. I am sure he will."
Before the international break, Armstrong scored the decisive goal as Bolton registered a 2-1 win over Norwich City.
However, despite the club extending their unbeaten record to five games, the Trotters remain in the relegation zone.