With two World Cups, two European Championships and one UEFA Nations League in their trophy cabinet, it is fair to say that France have generated an abundance of footballing talent over the years.

France are widely and understandably regarded as one of the biggest and most successful footballing nations and have developed an array of players across several generations that have excelled for both club and country.

Many of those, especially in the modern era, have swapped clubs for eye-watering transfer fees, and here, Sports Mole challenges you to name the top 20 most expensive French players of all time.