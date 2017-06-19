Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Southampton show interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer?

A report claims that Kevin Wimmer could be offered a route out of Tottenham Hotspur by Southampton, but only if his £20m asking price is lowered. Read more.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be offered a Real Madrid escape route by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but Manchester United remains his favoured destination. Read more.

AC Milan chief: Gianluigi Donnarumma 'certain' to stay next season

Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli claims that Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be sold by AC Milan summer, potentially seeing him depart on a free in 12 months. Read more.

Coventry City defender Jordan Turnbull wanted by four clubs?

Jordan Turnbull will likely leave Coventry City in the coming weeks as four clubs are reportedly looking to sign him on a free contract. Read more.

Sevilla chief: 'Stevan Jovetic out of our price range'

Stevan Jovetic will not be returning to Sevilla on a permanent deal as the Spanish club cannot afford to buy him from Inter Milan, sporting director Oscar Arias reveals. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has asked German giants Bayern Munich for wages of £420,000 a week to push through a move, according to a report. Read more.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'open to joining Liverpool'

A report claims that £61m-rated striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is interested in linking up with former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Read more.

David Trezeguet urges Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco

Former France forward David Trezeguet says that in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappe "still has to prove his qualities" with AS Monaco. Read more.

Report: Roma eyeing Matteo Darmian

A report claims that Roma want to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Inter Milan 'offer Atletico Madrid £20m for Angel Correa'

A report claims that Inter Milan launch a £20m bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa. Read more.

AC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'

A report claims that AC Milan will move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer as the Italians prepare to lose Gianluigi Donnarumma. Read more.

Fenerbahce sign Nabil Dirar from AS Monaco

Fenerbahce reveal that they have agreed to sign Moroccan midfielder Nabil Dirar from AS Monaco. Read more.

Agent: 'Joel Campbell an attractive option'

The agent of Arsenal attacker Joel Campbell insists that his client has a lot to offer to potential suitors. Read more.

Jason Cundy: 'Harry Kane twice as good as Romelu Lukaku'

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy claims that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is "twice the player" of Everton's Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Jordan Amavi confirms Aston Villa exit

Frenchman Jordan Amavi reveals that he is on the transfer list at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave the club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Report: Watford make enquiry to sign Saphir Taider from Bologna

Saphir Taider could be a transfer target for Watford, who have reportedly made contact with Bologna over the midfielder's availability. Read more.

Derby County, Aston Villa battling it out for Glenn Whelan?

Derby County have reportedly joined Championship rivals Aston Villa in showing an interest in Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan. Read more.

Liverpool 'still interested in winger Gelson Martins'

A report claims that Liverpool have made an improved £45m offer for Gelson Martins, which they are confident Sporting Lisbon will accept. Read more.

Report: Kyle Lafferty on Ipswich Town radar following Norwich City release

Free agent Kyle Lafferty is reportedly wanted by a number of different clubs, including former side Norwich City's arch rivals Ipswich Town. Read more.

Real Madrid 'willing to pay off Cristiano Ronaldo tax bill'

Real Madrid are prepared to pay off unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo's £13m tax bill and extend his current £365,000-a-week deal, according to a report. Read more.

Juan Antonio Pizzi: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% focused on Chile'

Juan Antonio Pizzi claims that forward Alexis Sanchez is only focused on helping Chile to Confederations Cup glory, rather than his uncertain Arsenal future. Read more.

Juventus defender Dani Alves responds to "shi*" transfer rumours

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur-linked full-back Dani Alves rubbishes reports linking him with an imminent move to the Premier League. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion 'hoping to sign Sebastian Larsson'

A report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion are desperate to sign Sebastian Larsson on a free transfer following his release from Sunderland. Read more.

Toulouse: 'No contact for Issa Diop'

Toulouse firmly deny claims that they are currently in talks over the sale of French defender Issa Diop, who has been linked with a number of clubs. Read more.

Sporting Lisbon 'want Patrick Roberts on loan'

A report claims that Sporting Lisbon want to sign Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts on loan for the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

West Ham United 'trying to sign Olivier Giroud'

A report claims that West Ham United are attempting to sign France forward Olivier Giroud from Arsenal ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Manchester United 'consider Kieran Tierney swoop'

A report claims that Manchester United are considering a summer move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney. Read more.

Report: Everton consider Nicolai Jorgensen swoop

A report claims that Everton boss Ronald Koeman could launch a summer move for Feyenoord forward Nicolai Jorgensen. Read more.

Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'

A report claims that Premier League champions Chelsea are preparing to launch a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. Read more.

Bournemouth 'make £6m Ryan Kent offer'

A report claims that Bournemouth launch a £6m move for Liverpool attacker Ryan Kent, who spent last season on loan at Barnsley. Read more.

Arsenal 'considering Sander Berge swoop'

A report claims that Arsenal could launch a summer move for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, who has also been linked with Everton. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'eye Swansea City's Alfie Mawson'

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur will launch a £15m move for Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson. Read more.

Bayern Munich 'confident of winning Kyle Walker race'

A report claims that Bayern Munich are confident of beating Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Chris Smalling

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling in this summer's transfer window. Read more.