Bournemouth 'make £6m Ryan Kent offer'

Bournemouth have reportedly launched a £6m move for Liverpool attacker Ryan Kent.

The 20-year-old came through the youth system at Liverpool, but he has only ever made one first-team appearances for the Reds, in the FA Cup against Exeter City in January 2016.

Last season, the winger scored three times and provided one assist in 43 Championship appearances while on loan Barnsley, and according to The Sun, Kent's performances have led to Bournemouth making an official bid.

The report claims that Eddie Howe's side have offered £6m for the former England Under-20 international as the Cherries look to hold off interest from Middlesbrough.

It is also understood that Liverpool will ask for a buy-back clause to be inserted into any deal.