Report: Roma eyeing Matteo Darmian

Matteo Darmian and Moussa Sissoko in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
A report claims that Roma want to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Roma will reportedly attempt to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined Man United from Torino in the summer of 2015, and made 39 appearances during his first season at the club.

The Italian international only started 15 Premier League games under Jose Mourinho last term, although he did finish the campaign in the team and the full-back gained a host of praise for his end-of-season form.

The defender has been consistently linked with a return to Italian football, however, and according to Corrierre dello Sport, Roma will attempt to entice Darmian back to Serie A with an offer this summer.

Darmian signed a four-year deal at Man United upon his arrival in July 2015.

