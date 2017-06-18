New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'consider Kieran Tierney swoop'

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
A report claims that Manchester United are considering a summer move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.
Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.

The side have already added Victor Lindelof to their defence this summer, but questions remain over the left-back position, with Luke Shaw struggling to impress during the 2016-17 campaign.

Italian international Matteo Darmian finished last season as the club's first-choice left-back, although it is understood that head coach Jose Mourinho wants to improve that position ahead of a busy 2017-18 campaign.

According to the Daily Star, Man United scouts watched Tierney during Scotland's 2018 World Cup qualifier against England last weekend, and the Red Devils could launch a £15m offer over the next week.

The 20-year-old, who came through the youth system at Celtic, has scored three times in 75 first-team appearances for the Scottish giants since making his debut during the 2014-15 season.

