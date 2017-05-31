Italy criticise Manchester United's "bizarre" decision to deny Matteo Darmian call-up

Italy defender Matteo Darmian in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Italy boss Giampiero Ventura has criticised Manchester United for stopping Matteo Darmian from joining up with the international squad until June 5.
By , Staff Reporter
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura has hit out at Manchester United for preventing Matteo Darmian from joining up with the national team.

According to Ventura, the 27-year-old has been told by the Premier League club that he cannot join the rest of the Italian team until June 5.

The nation face San Marino in a friendly in Empoli on Wednesday, and will take on Uruguay a week later in Nice before going head to head with Liechtenstein on June 11 in Udine.

"I'd also add Darmian, he doesn't have permission from United to come to us until June 5," the Manchester Evening News quotes Ventura as saying.

"A bizarre choice, as he's been stopped since the Europa League final, and I think we've lost him for the Uruguay game too. A bizarre choice.  

"We're not going to cry though, we've lost many players over the months but locally we have a lot of youngsters thanks to the training camps."

Italy are missing numerous full-backs, including Mattia De Sciglio, Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta.

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
