Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Chris Smalling

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

Man United announced the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof last week, and it is understood that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho sees Lindelof and Eric Bailly as his first-choice centre-back partnership next term.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the England international, and according to The Sun, Tottenham are also in the race as the capital outfit look to improve their squad ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Smalling, who has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, is closing in on 250 appearances for Man United following a 2010 move from Fulham.

Last season, the former Maidstone United centre-back only started 13 Premier League matches after struggling with injury, although he was in Mourinho's team for the Europa League final.

