Southampton show interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer?

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Kevin Wimmer could be offered a route out of Tottenham Hotspur by Southampton, but only if his £20m asking price is lowered.
Tottenham Hotspur outcast Kevin Wimmer is reportedly wanted by Premier League rivals Southampton, but only if his asking price is substantially lowered.

The Austria international has been unable to force his way into regular contention since joining two years ago, starting just 13 top-flight games.

According to The Mirror, Southampton have eyed up the 24-year-old as a replacement for Jose Fonte, who joined West Ham United in the January window.

Spurs are said to have made Wimmer available for £20m, four times more than they paid to sign him from Cologne, though the Saints are unwilling to meet his valuation.

It is claimed that Wimmer, used 10 times in all competitions for Tottenham last season, is hopeful of seeing an agreement reached between the two clubs.

