A report claims that Bayern Munich are confident of beating Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker.

Bayern Munich are reportedly becoming increasingly confident of beating Manchester City to signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old is widely expected to leave Spurs this summer after failing to agree a new contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Man City have been strongly linked with a move for the England international in recent months, but according to the Daily Express, Bayern want Walker as a replacement for Philipp Lahm, who has hung up his boots.

The report claims that Bayern will offer the right-back a £150,000-a-week contract in a bid to hold off interest from Man City, who have already lost full-backs Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Walker has made 228 appearances for Tottenham since a 2009 move from Sheffield United.