Bayern Munich are reportedly becoming increasingly confident of beating Manchester City to signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in this summer's transfer window.
The 27-year-old is widely expected to leave Spurs this summer after failing to agree a new contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Man City have been strongly linked with a move for the England international in recent months, but according to the Daily Express, Bayern want Walker as a replacement for Philipp Lahm, who has hung up his boots.
The report claims that Bayern will offer the right-back a £150,000-a-week contract in a bid to hold off interest from Man City, who have already lost full-backs Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Walker has made 228 appearances for Tottenham since a 2009 move from Sheffield United.