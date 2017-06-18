New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'still interested in winger Gelson Martins'

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
A report claims that Liverpool have made an improved £45m offer for Gelson Martins, which they are confident Sporting Lisbon will accept.
Liverpool have reportedly rekindled their interest in signing Gelson Martins from Sporting Lisbon after seeing their initial bid rejected.

The 22-year-old is understood to have been the subject of a £35m offer earlier this month, which was some £10m short of the Portuguese club's rumoured valuation.

Martins, who has a £52m release clause inserted into his contract, impressed for Sporting last season by playing a direct part in 21 goals in all competitions.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Liverpool have returned with an improved bid of £44m which they hope will be enough to get a deal over the line.

Martins only agreed a new five-year contract in January, however, giving Sporting plenty of leverage in ongoing discussions with the Reds.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
