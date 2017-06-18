Liverpool have reportedly rekindled their interest in signing Gelson Martins from Sporting Lisbon after seeing their initial bid rejected.
The 22-year-old is understood to have been the subject of a £35m offer earlier this month, which was some £10m short of the Portuguese club's rumoured valuation.
Martins, who has a £52m release clause inserted into his contract, impressed for Sporting last season by playing a direct part in 21 goals in all competitions.
According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Liverpool have returned with an improved bid of £44m which they hope will be enough to get a deal over the line.
Martins only agreed a new five-year contract in January, however, giving Sporting plenty of leverage in ongoing discussions with the Reds.