Juan Antonio Pizzi: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% focused on Chile'

Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Round of 16 football match between Brazil and Chile at The Mineirao Stadium on June 28, 2014
© Getty Images
Juan Antonio Pizzi claims that forward Alexis Sanchez is only focused on helping Chile to Confederations Cup glory, rather than his uncertain Arsenal future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 14:06 UK

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi has said that he is confident Alexis Sanchez has put his uncertain Arsenal future to one side ahead of his side's Confederations Cup opener.

The 28-year-old has been tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks after failing to agree terms on a new deal, leaving him with just 12 months left to run on his current terms.

Manchester City reportedly lead the race for Sanchez, who impressed once again last term for his club side by netting 30 goals in all competitions, while Bayern Munich have previously shown an interest.

Sanchez is currently on international duty in Russia, however, preparing for Sunday's group-stage clash with Cameroon, which Pizzi believes will be at the front of the forward's mind.

"100%, 100%," he told reporters. "This is related to what I have said before. All our players are really focused on what we are doing and of course what they want to do is try and win the tournament and of course win this game.

"There is so many things around football players that are related to their individual careers, their personal lives. But in this sort of situation, right before a tournament as important as this, players forget those things because what they really care about is representing their country and Chile."

Chile also face Australia and Germany in the Confederations Cup, with the top two sides going through to the semi-finals.

Alexis Sanchez reacts to the Hammers' equaliser during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Arsenal on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Sanchez declared fit to play for Chile
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Juan Antonio Pizzi, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
West Ham United 'trying to sign Olivier Giroud'
 Joel Campbell scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium on March 2, 2016
Agent: 'Joel Campbell an attractive option'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal to poach former Liverpool fitness coach Darren Burgess?
Chile boss: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% focused'Arsenal 'considering Sander Berge swoop'Ox 'deeply frustrated with Arsenal'Hector Bellerin pledges to Grenfell fundArsenal considering Carrasco approach?
Perez attracting interest from Turkey?Arsenal open talks over Lemina transfer?Lyon expect Lacazette to stay at clubArsenal enter race for M'Baye Niang?Everton show interest in Calum Chambers?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chile News
Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Round of 16 football match between Brazil and Chile at The Mineirao Stadium on June 28, 2014
Juan Antonio Pizzi: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% focused on Chile'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez 'listed as Bayern Munich player in Chile squad announcement'
 Valencia's Head Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi looks on during his team's Europa League football match against Dynamo Kyiv (Kiev) on February 20, 2013
Agent rules Jose Antonio Pizzi out of Barcelona running
Wenger plays down Sanchez injury concernsSanchez ankle 'in a terrible state'Alexis Sanchez 'to be granted winter break'Sanchez declared fit to play for ChileClaudio Bravo injures hip on Chile duty
Wenger warns Chile over Sanchez treatmentAlexis Sanchez plays down injury fearsAlexis Sanchez suffers muscle tearAlexis Sanchez accused of tax fraudBolivia docked points over ineligible player
> Chile Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 