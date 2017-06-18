New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sporting Lisbon 'want Patrick Roberts on loan'

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Sporting Lisbon want to sign Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts on loan for the 2017-18 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts on loan.

Roberts, 20, has spent the last 16 months on loan at Celtic, scoring 17 times in 60 appearances for the Scottish giants.

It is understood that the Hoops are desperate to sign the former Fulham youngster on a permanent deal this summer, although Nice and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with a move.

According to The Mirror, Sporting are also interested in signing the England youth international, who has won two Scottish Premiership titles, in addition to one Scottish League Cup and one Scottish Cup since joining Celtic on loan.

Sporting Lisbon are 18-time winners of the Primeira Liga, but they have not landed the top prize in Portuguese football since 2002 and finished 12 points behind champions Benfica last season.

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Celtic face competition for Roberts?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Patrick Roberts, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bayern Munich 'confident of winning Kyle Walker race'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Manchester City decide against meeting Virgil van Dijk valuation?
 Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Sporting Lisbon 'want Patrick Roberts on loan'
Juve star Alves considering Man City switch?Report: Man City eye Barca youngsterAgent: 'Willy Caballero wants PL stay'Sterling: City must "become more streetwise"Ipswich win race to sign Bersant Celina?
Chelsea agree terms with 'mystery signing'Report: Huddersfield join Roberts raceSterling to make donation to London fire fundPSG 'pull out of £70m Aubameyang deal'Man City chief rules out Messi move
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Sporting Lisbon 'want Patrick Roberts on loan'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United 'join Gelson Martins race'
 Sports Mole logo
Villarreal sign Newcastle United, Southampton target Ruben Semedo
Liverpool to launch bid for Martins?Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoRyan Gauld: 'I want to stay abroad'Newcastle join race for William Carvalho?
West Brom 'to return for Carvalho'Sporting 'resigned to Carvalho exit'Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester target?Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
 