Sporting Lisbon have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City attacker Patrick Roberts on loan.

Roberts, 20, has spent the last 16 months on loan at Celtic, scoring 17 times in 60 appearances for the Scottish giants.

It is understood that the Hoops are desperate to sign the former Fulham youngster on a permanent deal this summer, although Nice and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with a move.

According to The Mirror, Sporting are also interested in signing the England youth international, who has won two Scottish Premiership titles, in addition to one Scottish League Cup and one Scottish Cup since joining Celtic on loan.

Sporting Lisbon are 18-time winners of the Primeira Liga, but they have not landed the top prize in Portuguese football since 2002 and finished 12 points behind champions Benfica last season.