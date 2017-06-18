AC Milan 'eye Joe Hart'

New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that AC Milan will move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer as the Italians prepare to lose Gianluigi Donnarumma.
AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer as the Italian outfit prepare to lose their current number one Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, 18, is out of contract at Milan next season, and has decided against signing a new deal at the San Siro.

According to The Express, Milan want to move quickly to replace Donnarumma, who has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, and the Serie A giants have identified Man City stopper Hart as the perfect acquisition.

Hart is due back at the Etihad Stadium for pre-season after spending the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Torino, but it is understood that the England international is still not in the plans of Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Milan, backed by Chinese group Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, are said to be prepared to meet Hart's £150,000-a-week contract demands.

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
