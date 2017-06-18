Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be offered a Real Madrid escape route by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but Manchester United remains his favoured destination.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have emerged as surprise rumoured contenders to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, as the superstar forward's future continues to remain in the balance.

The 32-year-old appears to be on his way out of the Bernabeu following a high-profile tax dispute, which has reportedly left him feeling as though he has little choice but to leave due to a lack of support.

Madrid are said to have now offered to pay off the £13m owed by Ronaldo to Spanish authorities in a last-ditch bid to reverse his decision, but other sides are ready to pounce for a player valued somewhere in the region of £175m.

According to The Sun, Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with the Portugal international and will launch an audacious bid, in turn ending any interest in Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

A separate report in The Express suggests that Chelsea are prepared to try their luck, meanwhile, using Madrid target Eden Hazard as a potential makeweight in any deal.

Manchester United are the strong favourites to land their former forward, though, as Ronaldo remains strongly associated to the club and has openly admitted in the past that "Manchester is in my heart".