New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
© SilverHub
Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be offered a Real Madrid escape route by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but Manchester United remains his favoured destination.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 22:21 UK

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have emerged as surprise rumoured contenders to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, as the superstar forward's future continues to remain in the balance.

The 32-year-old appears to be on his way out of the Bernabeu following a high-profile tax dispute, which has reportedly left him feeling as though he has little choice but to leave due to a lack of support.

Madrid are said to have now offered to pay off the £13m owed by Ronaldo to Spanish authorities in a last-ditch bid to reverse his decision, but other sides are ready to pounce for a player valued somewhere in the region of £175m.

According to The Sun, Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with the Portugal international and will launch an audacious bid, in turn ending any interest in Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

A separate report in The Express suggests that Chelsea are prepared to try their luck, meanwhile, using Madrid target Eden Hazard as a potential makeweight in any deal.

Manchester United are the strong favourites to land their former forward, though, as Ronaldo remains strongly associated to the club and has openly admitted in the past that "Manchester is in my heart".

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlo Ancelotti, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'made decision to quit Real Madrid two months ago'
Ferguson: 'Summer tour ideal for United'Report: Roma eyeing Matteo DarmianMan United 'consider Tierney swoop'Report: Tottenham want Chris SmallingVictor Lindelof: 'Fee not important'
Locadia: 'My dream is to play for Man Utd'Calderon: "Morata is not happy at Madrid"Meulensteen backs United's Perisic pursuitSociedad confirm interest in Adnan JanuzajLeicester value Schmeichel at £50m?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea 'will not bow to Antonio Conte recruitment policy demands'
Cundy: 'Kane twice as good as Lukaku'Ex-Barca boss Enrique on Chelsea radar?Marotta confirms Chelsea's Sandro bidAgent: 'Willy Caballero wants PL stay'Chelsea fail in bid for Alex Sandro?
Hull to make move for Tammy Abraham?City 'will not meet' Van Dijk valuationAulas: 'Lyon want to sign Bertrand Traore'Doncaster sign Chelsea youngster KiwomyaChelsea agree terms with 'mystery signing'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Real Madrid 'willing to pay off Cristiano Ronaldo tax bill'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'
Ronaldo skips post-match press conferenceLa Liga chief "positive" of Ronaldo innocencePepe to pen one-year PSG deal?Calderon: "Morata is not happy at Madrid"Fernando Santos: 'I trust Ronaldo 100%'
Ronaldo 'made decision to quit two months ago'Milan to include Donnarumma in Ronaldo deal?Calderon hints at United return for RonaldoRonaldo 'tells teammates he's leaving'Silva: Ronaldo "focused" on Portugal
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bayern Munich 'confident of winning Kyle Walker race'
Low tips Kimmich for "a huge career"Arsenal considering Carrasco approach?Arsenal 'will not sell Sanchez to PL rival'Bayern sign Corentin Tolisso from LyonXhaka hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
Arturo Vidal 'eyeing move to China'Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?Serge Gnabry joins Bayern MunichBayern 'in talks with Corentin Tolisso'
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
 