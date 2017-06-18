Real Madrid are prepared to pay off unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo's £13m tax bill and extend his current £365,000-a-week deal, according to a report.

Real Madrid reportedly remain hopeful of keeping star forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer as they intend to pay off his disputed £13m tax bill in full.

The Portugal international is said to have told Los Blancos chiefs that he intends to leave after being accused of breaching his tax obligations.

Ronaldo, who allegedly owes around £13m to Spanish authorities, is rumoured to have made his decision to quit in April due to a lack of support from the European champions.

According to The Sun, however, Real will do all that they possibly can to keep Ronaldo at the Bernabeu and are prepared to pay off his tax demands, while also extending his £365,000-a-week deal.

Should they be unsuccessful in their attempts to appease the Portugal international, it is claimed that Real will hold out for a transfer fee of £175m - nearly £100m more than they paid to sign him from Manchester United in 2009.