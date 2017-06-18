New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid 'willing to pay off Cristiano Ronaldo tax bill'

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Real Madrid are prepared to pay off unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo's £13m tax bill and extend his current £365,000-a-week deal, according to a report.
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Real Madrid reportedly remain hopeful of keeping star forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer as they intend to pay off his disputed £13m tax bill in full.

The Portugal international is said to have told Los Blancos chiefs that he intends to leave after being accused of breaching his tax obligations.

Ronaldo, who allegedly owes around £13m to Spanish authorities, is rumoured to have made his decision to quit in April due to a lack of support from the European champions.

According to The Sun, however, Real will do all that they possibly can to keep Ronaldo at the Bernabeu and are prepared to pay off his tax demands, while also extending his £365,000-a-week deal.

Should they be unsuccessful in their attempts to appease the Portugal international, it is claimed that Real will hold out for a transfer fee of £175m - nearly £100m more than they paid to sign him from Manchester United in 2009.

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Calderon: "Morata is not happy at Madrid"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
