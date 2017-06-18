A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur will launch a £15m move for Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson.

The 23-year-old, who is currently with England Under-21s at the 2017 Under-21 European Championships in Poland, joined Swansea from Barnsley at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Mawson started 27 Premier League matches for the Swans last season, and according to The Sun, his performances caught the attention of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who will launch a £15m bid this summer.

Mawson was released by Brentford in 2015 after failing to make the grade with the Bees, but a successful 2015-16 campaign with Barnsley convinced Swansea to offer the defender Premier League football.

Pochettino has also been linked with a swoop for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling as Kevin Wimmer prepares to leave Spurs in search of first-team football.