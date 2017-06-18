New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Inter Milan 'offer Atletico Madrid £20m for Angel Correa'

Angel Correa celebrates with Saul Niguez during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Brentford on April 17, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Inter Milan launch a £20m bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Inter Milan have reportedly made a £20m bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa.

The 22-year-old joined Atletico from San Lorenzo in May 2014, but the Argentine did not link up with the Spanish club until the December of the same year after undergoing heart surgery.

The attacker's Atletico debut arrived in August 2015, and he has scored nine times in 58 La Liga appearances for the capital giants.

Correa only started 10 La Liga matches during the 2016-17 campaign, however, and according to Marca, Inter have launched a £20m bid for the Argentina international as they look to test Atletico's resolve.

Correa managed four goals and eight assists in 31 league appearances for Atletico last term.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Angel Correa, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Report: Paris Saint-Germain to trigger Jan Oblak release clause
 Yannick Carrasco of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga amtch between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on October 25, 2015
Arsenal considering approach for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club
Inter 'offer £20m for Angel Correa'Jan Oblak expects to stay at AtleticoLyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'Liverpool looking to offload £62m trioCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'
Fernando Torres 'turns down Mexico move'Griezmann pens Atletico extensionDiego Costa waiting on Chelsea decisionMilan discouraged by Costa demands?Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Sevilla chief: 'Stevan Jovetic out of our price range'
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Rene Meulensteen backs Manchester United's pursuit of Ivan Perisic
 Angel Correa celebrates with Saul Niguez during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Brentford on April 17, 2016
Inter Milan 'offer Atletico Madrid £20m for Angel Correa'
Report: United fall short with Perisic bidLiverpool looking to offload £62m trioConte 'fully committed to Chelsea'Inter offered 10-year deal to Conte?Spalletti: 'No player forced into Inter stay'
Inter appoint ex-Roma boss SpallettiAgent: 'Barbosa not joining Las Palmas'Arsenal make official bid for Rodriguez?Report: Tadic lined up by Inter MilanSpalletti to be named new Inter boss?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 