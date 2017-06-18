A report claims that Inter Milan launch a £20m bid for Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa.

The 22-year-old joined Atletico from San Lorenzo in May 2014, but the Argentine did not link up with the Spanish club until the December of the same year after undergoing heart surgery.

The attacker's Atletico debut arrived in August 2015, and he has scored nine times in 58 La Liga appearances for the capital giants.

Correa only started 10 La Liga matches during the 2016-17 campaign, however, and according to Marca, Inter have launched a £20m bid for the Argentina international as they look to test Atletico's resolve.

Correa managed four goals and eight assists in 31 league appearances for Atletico last term.