A report claims that Everton boss Ronald Koeman could launch a summer move for Feyenoord forward Nicolai Jorgensen.

Everton are reportedly considering a summer move for Feyenoord forward Nicolai Jorgensen.

The 26-year-old scored 21 Eredivisie goals last season as Feyenoord won their first Dutch league title since 1999.

According to BT, Jorgensen's form throughout the 2016-17 campaign caught the attention of Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who is prepared to offer £18m to bring the centre-forward to Goodison Park in this summer's transfer window.

Jorgensen, who has netted seven times in 24 appearances for the Denmark national team, joined Feyenoord from Copenhagen in the summer of 2016, signing a five-year contract with the Dutch outfit.

Romelu Lukaku, who netted 25 Premier League goals last season, continues to be linked with a move away from Everton, although it has been claimed that Chelsea could switch their attention to Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.