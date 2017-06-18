New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan chief: Gianluigi Donnarumma 'certain' to stay next season

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli claims that Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be sold by AC Milan summer, potentially seeing him depart on a free in 12 months.
Sunday, June 18, 2017

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has claimed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will remain at the San Siro next season, despite turning down the offer of a new contract.

The Italy international is reportedly on the radar of an array of top European clubs after announcing his intention to let his deal run into its final year.

Milan were widely expected to cash in on the in-demand stopper, who has 71 first-team appearances under his belt despite being just 18 years old, but Mirabelli has suggested that he will not be allowed to leave.

"Donnarumma is a great champion, a great guy and a Milan player," he told Sportitalia. "For this next season, he will certainly play with us still.

"It's the coach who makes the decisions. They say who will make the bench or sit in the stands - it is not in heaven or on earth. This applies to everyone - not only for Donnarumma, but also for the other players and those who will come."

Donnarumma featured in all 38 of Milan's league games last season, while also appearing a further three times in other competitions.

