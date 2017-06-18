New Transfer Talk header

Report: Watford make enquiry to sign Saphir Taider from Bologna

Ivan Radovanovic (L) of Chievo Verona competes with Saphir Slitti Taider of Internazionale Milano during the Serie A match on May 18, 2014
Saphir Taider could be a transfer target for Watford, as they have reportedly made contact with Bologna over the midfielder's availability.
Watford are reportedly attempting to bring midfielder Saphir Taider to the club from Bologna, two years after initially making their interest known.

The Algeria international was on the Hornets' radar in 2015 when owner Gino Pozzo revealed he was tempted to make a bid.

Taider has previously spent time on loan with Southampton where his commitment was questioned, but he has impressed during him second stint at Bologna.

According to the Daily Mail, Watford boss Marco Silva is said to have held talks with Bologna to discover the 25-year-old's valuation.

Taider featured 24 times in Serie A last season and on a further couple of occasions in the Coppa Italia, scoring four times in all.

Napoli's Valon Behrami in action against Chievo Verona during their Serie A match on August 31, 2013
