Coventry City defender Jordan Turnbull wanted by four clubs?

Jordan Turnbull in action for Swindon Town on October 7, 2014
Jordan Turnbull will likely leave Coventry City in the coming weeks as four clubs are reportedly looking to sign him on a free contract.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 21:14 UK

A number of League One clubs will scrap it out for the signing of Coventry City defender Jordan Turnbull, according to a report.

The 22-year-old is available on a free contract following the Sky Blues' relegation to the fourth tier last season, making him an enticing prospect for interested parties.

It is claimed by The Sun that AFC Wimbledon, Walsall, Bradford City and Charlton Athletic have all shown an interest in the centre-back, who has spent the past three seasons in League One.

Turnbull joined Coventry from Southampton last summer, having previously played for Swindon Town on loan, but he is not expected to stick around for another year.

The former England youth-team international featured 36 times in the league last season, though he was unable to prevent City's slide further down the divisions.

