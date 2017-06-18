New Transfer Talk header

Report: Kyle Lafferty on Ipswich Town radar following Norwich City release

Kyle Lafferty of Norwich City celebrates victory after the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on September 23, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Free agent Kyle Lafferty is reportedly wanted by a number of different clubs, including former side Norwich City's arch rivals Ipswich Town.
Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is wanted by arch rivals Ipswich Town, according to a report.

The Northern Ireland international was let go by the Canaries at the end of last season after failing to impress during his three years at Carrow Road.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Lafferty has been targeted by Town boss Mick McCarthy to partner Joe Garner in attack, with the 29-year-old currently weighing up his options.

Scottish Premiership duo Hearts and Hibernian are also said to have shown an interest, while Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK could also make a surprise approach.

Lafferty, who has spent time on loan with Birmingham City and Turkish side Caykur Rizespor in the past two years, scored twice in 16 appearances for Norwich last season in all competitions.

