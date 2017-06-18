Free agent Kyle Lafferty is reportedly wanted by a number of different clubs, including former side Norwich City's arch rivals Ipswich Town.

The Northern Ireland international was let go by the Canaries at the end of last season after failing to impress during his three years at Carrow Road.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Lafferty has been targeted by Town boss Mick McCarthy to partner Joe Garner in attack, with the 29-year-old currently weighing up his options.

Scottish Premiership duo Hearts and Hibernian are also said to have shown an interest, while Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK could also make a surprise approach.

Lafferty, who has spent time on loan with Birmingham City and Turkish side Caykur Rizespor in the past two years, scored twice in 16 appearances for Norwich last season in all competitions.