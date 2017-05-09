New Transfer Talk header

Christophe Berra leaves Ipswich Town

Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Ipswich Town confirm that defender Christophe Berra has left the club after four years.
Ipswich Town have confirmed that defender Christophe Berra has left the club after four years for "personal reasons".

The 32-year-old's future at Portman Road had been subject of much speculation for the last few months, with reports suggesting that he was keen on a move back to his native Scotland to be closer to his family.

Berra's existing deal was due to expire this summer, although Town did have a one-year option that they decided not to trigger.

"It's a situation we have been aware of for some time," Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy told the club's website. "He is not doing anything devious, he just wants to spend more time with his daughter and anyone with family can respect that.

"Christophe has been fantastic for us. He has been one of the best defenders in the Championship over the last four years and I didn't want to lose him but I understand fully why he wants to go back closer to home and we wish him well."

Speaking about the move, Berra added: "I really enjoyed my four years at Ipswich and I've only got good things to say about the club. I wish everyone there all the success in the future."

Berra, who has been linked with Rangers and former club Hearts, made 185 appearances and scored 14 goals during his time at Portman Road.

Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
