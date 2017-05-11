Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly express an interest in Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town's first-choice keeper Bartosz Bialkowski this summer.

The 29-year-old is a firm favourite among Town fans and was voted as the supporters' player of the year for the second successive time this season, but he could be sold on to fund manager Mick McCarthy's transfer dealings ahead of next season.

According to TWTD, McCarthy's former side Wolves have expressed an interest in taking on the Pole, who has a year remaining on his current deal at Portman Road.

A number of clubs are thought to have expressed an interest in Bialkowski in the January transfer window and were rebuffed by Ipswich, but the club's stance may now change with transfer funds in short supply.

Wolves are in the market for an experienced stopper to challenge Carl Ikeme for the number one shirt next season and have also been linked with a £3m bid for Blackburn Rovers keeper Jason Steele.

Bialkowski, who turns 30 ahead of next season, joined Ipswich in 2014 after spells with Southampton and Notts County.