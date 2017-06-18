A report claims that £61m-rated striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is interested in linking up with former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping to push through a big-money switch to Liverpool, according to a report.

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with the Westfalenstadion exit during the off-season after another prolific campaign in front of goal last time out.

Aubameyang netted 38 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, taking his tally to 120 in 189 overall since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013, but his time in Germany is reportedly coming to an end.

French publication Le Parisien claims that Liverpool are prepared to pay out £61m for the 27-year-old, having learned that he is open to making the move to Anfield if a bid is received.

Aubameyang is also understood to be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but he is hoping to link up with his former manager Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside, with the guarantee of regular football.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc revealed at the start of June that no formal offers had been made for Aubameyang, but that is likely to have now changed.