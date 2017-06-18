New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'open to joining Liverpool'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that £61m-rated striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is interested in linking up with former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 20:10 UK

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping to push through a big-money switch to Liverpool, according to a report.

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with the Westfalenstadion exit during the off-season after another prolific campaign in front of goal last time out.

Aubameyang netted 38 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, taking his tally to 120 in 189 overall since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013, but his time in Germany is reportedly coming to an end.

French publication Le Parisien claims that Liverpool are prepared to pay out £61m for the 27-year-old, having learned that he is open to making the move to Anfield if a bid is received.

Aubameyang is also understood to be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but he is hoping to link up with his former manager Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside, with the guarantee of regular football.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc revealed at the start of June that no formal offers had been made for Aubameyang, but that is likely to have now changed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Read Next:
Dortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jurgen Klopp, Michael Zorc, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'open to joining Liverpool'
 Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher: 'Quality over quantity required for Liverpool'
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Liverpool 'still interested in winger Gelson Martins'
Arsenal to poach former Liverpool coach?Bournemouth 'make £6m Ryan Kent offer'Southampton, Liverpool to fight for Mor?Roma expecting improved Liverpool Salah bid?Leicester value Schmeichel at £50m?
Derby to sign Liverpool defender WisdomLiverpool to keep Joe Gomez at Anfield?Liverpool looking to offload £62m trioReport: Watford want Lazar MarkovicNewcastle United 'eye Lucas Leiva swoop'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'open to joining Liverpool'
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Southampton, Liverpool want Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor on loan
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Paris Saint-Germain 'pull out of £70m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal'
Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?Sokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?Serge Gnabry joins Bayern MunichReus determined to overcome latest hurdleLiverpool to sign Turkish winger Mor?
Serge Gnabry to leave Werder BremenReport: Tottenham eye Ginter moveDortmund complete Philipp signingMan Utd return to top of rich listPulisic: 'No move to England this summer'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 