Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Norwich City sign Arsenal academy midfielder Savvas Mourgos on two-year deal

Norwich City bolster their Under-23 squad with the signing of 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder Savvas Mourgos on a two-year deal. Read more.

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold talks over Arsenal future

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks over his future at Arsenal later this week, according to a report. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Nothing has changed about Philippe Coutinho future'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stresses once again that "nothing has changed" regarding Philippe Coutinho's future at the club. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler on Bayern Munich radar

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler, whose future at the French club is said to be in doubt. Read more.

Marseille announce interest in Chelsea forward Diego Costa

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud declares his interest in wantaway Chelsea forward Diego Costa. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund: 'We will not negotiate Ousmane Dembele price'

Borussia Dortmund insist that they will not negotiate with Barcelona over a price for wantaway forward Ousmane Dembele. Read more.

Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City

Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas is believed to be undergoing a medical at Swansea City after the Tigers reportedly accepted a £16.5m bid for the 26-year-old. Read more.

Sebastien Bassong close to sealing Birmingham City deal?

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp reveals that he is keen on signing former Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong. Read more.

Newcastle United abandon efforts to sign Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic?

Newcastle United reportedly end their interest in trying to sign Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic. Read more.

Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United want one more signing'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic suggests that he is looking to add one more player to his first-team squad before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Agent: 'Antonio Candreva unlikely to join Chelsea'

Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva does not expect to join Chelsea this summer, according to agent Federico Pastorello. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur close to securing deal for PSG defender Serge Aurier?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly move closer to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Serge Aurier. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur enter race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly show an interest in Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan, who has also allegedly emerged as a target for Inter Milan. Read more.

Hull City, Queens Park Rangers show interest in Wolves striker Nouha Dicko?

Hull City and Queens Park Rangers reportedly show an interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko. Read more.

Aston Villa join race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?

Aston Villa reportedly join the race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass, who will leave the Hammers before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Davinson Sanchez 'In London for Tottenham Hotspur medical'

A report claims that Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez is undergoing a medical with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of officially joining on a six-year deal. Read more.

AS Monaco want Andrea Belotti as Kylian Mbappe replacement?

AS Monaco have turned their attention to Torino's Andrea Belotti to replace outgoing striker Kylian Mbappe, according to a report. Read more.

Marseille confirm interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Marseille are in the market for an attacking player and like the look of Celtic's Moussa Dembele, president Jacques-Henri Eyraud reveals. Read more.

Burnley table offer for Ghana international Majeed Waris?

A report claims that Lorient striker Majeed Waris is a target for Sean Dyche at Burnley, as he looks to bring in some more attacking options. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'still interested in Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi'

A report claims that five clubs are in the running to sign Munir El Haddadi, who has informed Barcelona that he wants out in search of more regular playing time. Read more.

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral will become Hull City's ninth signing of the summer should he successfully pass a medical, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Chelsea back in for Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio reportedly wants to leave the club, leaving the door open for a reunion with Antonio Conte at Chelsea. Read more.

Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will reportedly hold clear-the-air talks with the club after accepting that he is unlikely to join Barcelona this summer. Read more.

Chelsea to swoop for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy?

Chelsea are reportedly considering a surprise move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. Read more.

West Ham United 'will not allow Andy Carroll to leave on loan, but could sell'

West Ham United are reportedly not interested in sending Andy Carroll out on loan, but may be open to a permanent transfer. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain to sign Kylian Mbappe on season-long loan?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan. Read more.

Fulham sign Rafa Soares on season-long loan from Porto

Fulham sign left-back Rafa Soares from Porto on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Barcelona 'told Philippe Coutinho to threaten Liverpool with strike'

Barcelona reportedly manipulated Philippe Coutinho into threatening to go on strike at Liverpool in order to push through a transfer. Read more.

Chelsea to rival Tottenham Hotspur's £20m bid for Everton's Ross Barkley?

Chelsea could reportedly tussle with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. Read more.