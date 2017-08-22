New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to rival Tottenham Hotspur's £20m bid for Everton's Ross Barkley?

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Chelsea could reportedly tussle with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.
Chelsea are reportedly expected to launch a bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in the hope of beating Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

The England international has been linked with a move away all summer, but with just over a week to go before the transfer window slams shut, his future remains uncertain.

Tottenham have been the main contenders, and now according to The Telegraph, chairman Daniel Levy is willing to table a £20m bid, with £8m in add-ons.

The publication claims that Chelsea are likely to also make a move, but it is unknown whether they will match their London rivals' offer or table a higher figure.

Everton have reportedly been demanding a £50m fee for their homegrown star.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Eriksen bemoans 'bad luck' against Chelsea
