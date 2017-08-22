Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stresses once again that "nothing has changed" regarding Philippe Coutinho's future at the club.

Barcelona are believed to have had three bids rejected for the Brazil international, with the latest one reportedly in the region of £118m.

One report has suggested that Coutinho has requested "clear the air" talks with Liverpool, while another has claimed the Barca issued the Reds with an ultimatum over their latest offer.

Klopp, however, refused to be drawn on the matter ahead of the second leg of his side's Champions League qualifier against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

"I never give any comments on any whoever said, wrote whatever. It is 100 percent clear that nothing changed," the German told Sky Sports News.

"I said already, my English is not good enough to give five different answers and always the same question, so nothing changed."

Liverpool take a 2-1 lead into the return leg at Anfield on Wednesday night.