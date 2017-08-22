New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marseille confirm interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
© SilverHub
Marseille are in the market for an attacking player and like the look of Celtic's Moussa Dembele, president Jacques-Henri Eyraud reveals.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 14:41 UK

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has hinted that the French club could be about to make a formal approach for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The 21-year-old netted 32 times in all competitions in an impressive first campaign at Parkhead last time out, leading to suggestions that he was on the radar of a number of European clubs.

Marseille were among those to have been linked with Dembele earlier in the summer, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insisted last month that no offers had been tabled at that point.

That could be about to change, however, as Eyraud is keen to recruit a new striker and likes the look of the France Under-21s international.

"I can't guarantee anything on what is a sensitive, difficult subject," he told SFR Sport. "We are indeed actively looking for an attacker. [Dembele] is a young player, with power, speed, he's athletic.

"He's an interesting player. Since I started, I've tried to avoid speaking for the coach or the sporting director. I have my ideas, I express them, but I'm not speaking for the coach. The names mentioned are interesting, but there are others."

Dembele has just under three years left to run on the contract penned when joining from Fulham in June 2016.

Chuba Akpom of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Read Next:
Leeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Marseille confirm interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele
 Callum McGregor arrives ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers "surprised" by Callum McGregor's Scotland snub
 Nadir Ciftci of Celtic makes his debut at the Pre Season Friendly between Celtic and Real Sociedad at St Mirren Park on July 10th, 2015
Plymouth Argyle loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci
Leeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Rodgers praises "exceptional" performanceCeltic agree loan return of Roberts?Stuart Armstrong signs new Celtic dealSwansea launch move for Armstrong?
Rodgers hails development of Celtic squadResult: Celtic claim huge first-leg advantageMcManus retires to become Motherwell coachResult: Ntcham strike sees Celtic past ThistleLive Commentary: Partick Thistle 0-1 Celtic - as it happened
> Celtic Homepage
More Marseille News
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Marseille confirm interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele
 Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Besiktas join race to sign Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy?
 Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Marseille keen to secure signing of Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy?
Villa defender Amavi joins Marseille on loanMarseille: 'Giroud not interested in us'Report: Marseille back in for Jordan AmaviMarseille eyeing Vincent Janssen move?Rodgers: 'No offers for Dembele'
Marseille in talks over Celtic's Dembele?Garcia: 'Giroud won't join Marseille'Marseille, Everton 'lead race for Remy'Tottenham offload N'Jie to MarseilleWest Ham end interest in Olivier Giroud?
> Marseille Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic33007169
2St Johnstone33007259
3Aberdeen33006249
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton32016336
5Hibernian32017616
6RangersRangers31114404
7Hearts311124-24
8Motherwell310246-23
9Ross County310235-23
10Kilmarnock300315-40
11Partick Thistle300315-40
12Dundee300327-50
> Full Version
 