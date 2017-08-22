Marseille are in the market for an attacking player and like the look of Celtic's Moussa Dembele, president Jacques-Henri Eyraud reveals.

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has hinted that the French club could be about to make a formal approach for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The 21-year-old netted 32 times in all competitions in an impressive first campaign at Parkhead last time out, leading to suggestions that he was on the radar of a number of European clubs.

Marseille were among those to have been linked with Dembele earlier in the summer, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insisted last month that no offers had been tabled at that point.

That could be about to change, however, as Eyraud is keen to recruit a new striker and likes the look of the France Under-21s international.



"I can't guarantee anything on what is a sensitive, difficult subject," he told SFR Sport. "We are indeed actively looking for an attacker. [Dembele] is a young player, with power, speed, he's athletic.

"He's an interesting player. Since I started, I've tried to avoid speaking for the coach or the sporting director. I have my ideas, I express them, but I'm not speaking for the coach. The names mentioned are interesting, but there are others."

Dembele has just under three years left to run on the contract penned when joining from Fulham in June 2016.