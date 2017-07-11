New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'turn attention to Moussa Dembele'

A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Chelsea reportedly enter the race to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele this summer after missing out on Romelu Lukaku.
The Premier League champions are in the market for a new forward during the current transfer window after Antonio Conte told Diego Costa that he has no future at the club.

Lukaku was understood to be the club's main target, but he has since joined Manchester United in a £75m deal which could rise to a world-record £90m fee.

Sky Sports News reports that Chelsea have now turned their attention to Dembele instead after the France Under-21 international scored 32 goals for treble-winning Celtic last season.

However, the Blues are likely to face opposition from London rivals West Ham United and Ligue 1 side Marseille for the 20-year-old's signature.

Dembele only joined Celtic from Fulham last summer and has three years still remaining on his contract with the club.

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
