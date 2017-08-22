Aston Villa reportedly join the race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass, who will leave the Hammers before the end of the transfer window.

Last week, it emerged that Snodgrass would be allowed to leave the London Stadium before the end of the summer window, despite only moving to the Hammers in January.

The Premier League side are open to a permanent or loan deal and according to the Daily Mail, Villa are looking to sign the Scottish international on a temporary basis.

Steve Bruce's team are only capable of securing Snodgrass's signature for the current campaign due to FFP regulations, but it has been suggested that the Championship club are now the favourites to attract the left-footed attacker to the West Midlands.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has openly admitted that he would like to sign 29-year-old, with the pair having previously worked together at Leeds United.

At the start of 2017, Snodgrass cost West Ham a fee of £7m when they signed him from Hull City and since then, 15 appearances have been made in all competitions.