New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa join race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?

West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Aston Villa reportedly join the race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass, who will leave the Hammers before the end of the transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 16:14 UK

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa.

Last week, it emerged that Snodgrass would be allowed to leave the London Stadium before the end of the summer window, despite only moving to the Hammers in January.

The Premier League side are open to a permanent or loan deal and according to the Daily Mail, Villa are looking to sign the Scottish international on a temporary basis.

Steve Bruce's team are only capable of securing Snodgrass's signature for the current campaign due to FFP regulations, but it has been suggested that the Championship club are now the favourites to attract the left-footed attacker to the West Midlands.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has openly admitted that he would like to sign 29-year-old, with the pair having previously worked together at Leeds United.

At the start of 2017, Snodgrass cost West Ham a fee of £7m when they signed him from Hull City and since then, 15 appearances have been made in all competitions.

West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Read Next:
Sunderland to make Snodgrass approach?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Snodgrass, Steve Bruce, Simon Grayson, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Aston Villa join race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?
 Gary Gardner of Aston Villa moves away with the ball during the pre season friendly match between Swindon Town and Aston Villa at the County Ground on July 21, 2015
Report: Championship trio keen on Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Steve Bruce "delighted" for hat-trick hero Conor Hourihane
Bruce hits out at "vile" social media trollsVilla interested in Newcastle's Colback?Bruce confirms interest in Sam GallagherBruce fighting to save Aston Villa job?Wenger plans to keep Jack Wilshere
Bruce: 'People carried away with Terry arrival'Aston Villa 'make Jack Wilshere move'Bruce 'embarrassed' by Cardiff defeatLeandro Bacuna completes Reading moveVilla defender Amavi joins Marseille on loan
> Aston Villa Homepage
More West Ham United News
Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
West Ham United consider possible replacements for manager Slaven Bilic?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham United want one more signing'
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Aston Villa join race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?
West Ham 'will not loan out Carroll'West Ham on verge of Carvalho capture?Report: Newcastle eyeing Carroll reunionBilic optimistic despite loss at SouthamptonResult: Austin penalty steals late win for Saints
Team News: Lemina makes Southampton debutReid pens long-term deal with West HamSunderland to make Snodgrass approach?Snodgrass surplus to requirements?Brady: 'Most PL clubs favour rule changes'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sunderland News
West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Aston Villa join race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?
 A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson: 'The final ball let us down'
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Sunderland to make approach for West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?
Grayson happy with Sunderland startResult: Honours even between Owls, Black CatsGrayson: "It was a pleasing afternoon"Result: Grabban scores brace, own goal at NorwichGrant Leadbitter to rejoin Sunderland?
Larsson joins Hull City on free transferIpswich snap up Waghorn from RangersJeremain Lens completes Besiktas switchGrayson pleased with Sunderland displayTom Huddlestone: 'Draw a fair result'
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
 