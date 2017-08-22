A report claims that five clubs are in the running to sign Munir El Haddadi, who has informed Barcelona that he wants out in search of more regular playing time.

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is still hopeful of agreeing a deal with Barcelona to sign forward Munir El Haddadi, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, first linked with the Eagles last month, is said to be on the radar of five sides heading into the closing stages of the transfer window.

El Mundo Deportivo claims that Munir has informed Barca chiefs that he wants to leave the club this summer in search of more regular first-team football, having been forced to spend last season on loan with Valencia.

It is claimed that Palace are now the only Premier League side still interested, while Alaves, Deportivo La Coruna, Roma and Sampdoria are also in the hunt.

De Boer, already under pressure at Selhurst Park after just two games in charge, is on the lookout for a new attacking player before the transfer window closes.