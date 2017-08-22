New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'

Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral will become Hull City's ninth signing of the summer should he successfully pass a medical, according to a report.
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Hull City appear to have won the race to sign Jon Toral from Arsenal on a permanent deal, as the midfielder is reportedly undergoing a medical on Humberside.

Toral has been linked with a number of second-tier sides during the summer transfer window, including promotion hopefuls Derby County.

Sky Sports News reports that Hull have agreed terms with the 22-year-old and are hopeful of finalising a deal at some stage on Tuesday.

The Spanish attacking midfielder, who has previously spent time on loan with Brentford, Birmingham City, Granada and Rangers, will become the Tigers' ninth arrival of the summer.

Toral failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Gunners upon emerging from the academy in 2014.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
