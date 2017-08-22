New Transfer Talk header

Fulham sign Rafa Soares on season-long loan from Porto

Fulham sign left-back Rafa Soares from Porto on a season-long loan deal.
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Fulham have announced the arrival of Rafa Soares from Porto on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who has 72 Portugal caps at youth level, has joined the Championship club injured and is not expected to return to training until after the international break in September.

Fulham have claimed that they "fought off two major European clubs" to sign Soares, who spent last season on loan at Rio Ave, where he made 32 appearances and scored three goals.

"I'm very happy," the left-back told the Cottagers' official website. "I came here to help the club achieve its goals this season and I hope to experience a lot and do a good job. I have ambitions to improve myself too, and help the club to have a good season.

"I had other options, other clubs were interested in me, but the way Fulham acted, I was decisive that I wanted to come here, and I think it's the right time to be here. Fulham has a reputation of a Premier League club and this season I want to help put the club back in the place it belongs."

Vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "Rafa was worth the effort to pursue and, once he steps onto the pitch, our supporters will also see that he is worth the wait. We were well aware of his injury during the recruitment process and are more than comfortable moving ahead, as Rafa's talent and body of work as a defender speaks for itself, as evidenced by the interest and buzz around him this summer.

"We'll count on Rafa to bring a new dimension to our back line once he returns to play and that's not far off, possibly early autumn, but we will be smart and patient. We have an excellent squad as we stand now and Rafa will make it that much better when he suits up. Come On You Whites!"

Fulham are yet to win a league game this season, drawing three and losing one.

