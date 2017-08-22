New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'will not allow Andy Carroll to leave on loan, but could sell'

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United are reportedly not interested in sending Andy Carroll out on loan, but may be open to a permanent transfer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 11:39 UK

West Ham United reportedly have no intention of offloading Andy Carroll on loan this season, but have not ruled out selling the striker.

The former Liverpool forward has struggled with injury problems over the last few seasons, which has restricted the striker to just 28 Premier League starts over the past two campaigns.

Carroll's former club Newcastle United have been linked with a swoop, but according to Football.London, the Hammers are not interested in any loan deals.

The forward left the Magpies in January 2011 to join Liverpool in a £35m deal, but he stayed for just two-and-a-half years before signing for West Ham in a permanent move.

Carroll has not yet featured for the Hammers this season.

Report: Newcastle eyeing Carroll reunion
