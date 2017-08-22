West Ham United are reportedly not interested in sending Andy Carroll out on loan, but may be open to a permanent transfer.

West Ham United reportedly have no intention of offloading Andy Carroll on loan this season, but have not ruled out selling the striker.

The former Liverpool forward has struggled with injury problems over the last few seasons, which has restricted the striker to just 28 Premier League starts over the past two campaigns.

Carroll's former club Newcastle United have been linked with a swoop, but according to Football.London, the Hammers are not interested in any loan deals.

The forward left the Magpies in January 2011 to join Liverpool in a £35m deal, but he stayed for just two-and-a-half years before signing for West Ham in a permanent move.

Carroll has not yet featured for the Hammers this season.