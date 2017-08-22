West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic suggests that he is looking to add one more player to his first-team squad before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has suggested that he is still looking to add one more player to his first-team squad.

Before the start of the campaign, Bilic made four signings but the Croatian has witnessed his side suffer back-to-back defeats at the start of the new campaign.

However, Bilic - who is allegedly under pressure at the London Stadium - plans to make improvements before the closure of the transfer window.

The 48-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "We will see what happens in the last week of the transfer window, if somebody is going to leave or come in. Like most clubs we are ready to do something, both ways in case something good comes on our plate.

"I'm happy with the squad now. I would like to have one more and after that, if somebody leaves we have to fill that gap because we don't have a big squad.

"This is our squad for the season, or at least until January. We are happy but if somebody leaves we have to be ready to act."

Bilic will try to help fund an offer for a fresh signing with the departure of Robert Snodgrass, who has been made available for transfer.