New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AS Monaco want Andrea Belotti as Kylian Mbappe replacement?

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
AS Monaco have turned their attention to Torino's Andrea Belotti to replace outgoing striker Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 15:05 UK

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is reportedly the man AS Monaco want to sign should Kylian Mbappe's move to Paris Saint-Germain be finalised in time.

Mbappe has been tipped to join Ligue 1 rivals PSG in a big-money move, though there is confusion over whether it will be a permanent deal or initially on loan until next summer.

Monaco could get as much as £183m for their star attacker and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the French champions are already looking at replacement options.

The report suggests that, while no contact has officially been made between the two clubs, Monaco are prepared to trigger Belotti's £88m release clause.

Belotti has been linked with an array of European heavyweights after scoring 28 goals last season, including Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Report: PSG reach £183m Mbappe agreement
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain to sign Kylian Mbappe on season-long loan?
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
AS Monaco want Andrea Belotti as Kylian Mbappe replacement?
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Kylian Mbappe sent home by AS Monaco after row with Andrea Raggi
Report: PSG reach £183m Mbappe agreementMbappe left out of squad for Metz tripUnited to rival Arsenal for Lemar?Monaco eye Vietto as Mbappe replacement?Prem trio 'held Kylian Mbappe talks'
Thiago Silva would welcome Mbappe to PSGJardim: Mbappe omission "club decision"Result: Falcao nets hat-trick for Monaco at DijonMbappe 'to cost PSG more than Neymar'Arsenal 'end Thomas Lemar pursuit'
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
AS Monaco want Andrea Belotti as Kylian Mbappe replacement?
 Tomas Rincon (L) and Nicolas Burdisso of Genoa CFC celebrate victory at the end of the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 27, 2015
Torino sign Juventus midfielder Tomas Rincon on loan
 Afriyie Acquah of UC Sampdoria reacts to Antonio Nocerino of Parma FC during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Parma FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 31, 2015
Birmingham City 'make £7m bid for Torino midfielder'
Spurs consider bid to sign Simeone?Torino want £53m, three players for Belotti?Belotti prefers Milan switch over PL move?Belotti left out of Torino kit promoMilan interested in Morata, Aubameyang
Zola: 'Belotti is perfect for Chelsea'Report: Chelsea told to pay £90m for BelottiReport: Chelsea turn to Morata, BelottiTorino holding out for big Belotti feeGoalkeeper Sirigu joins Torino from PSG
> Torino Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG330011299
2AS MonacoMonaco33008359
3Saint-EtienneSt Etienne33005059
4Lyon32109457
5Marseille32105147
6Bordeaux31207525
7Angers31205325
8Troyes31113304
9Montpellier HSCMontpellier31112204
10StrasbourgStrasbourg311145-14
11Nice31023303
12Caen31022203
13Lille310235-23
14GuingampGuingamp310236-33
15NantesNantes310214-33
16Toulouse310259-43
17Rennes302145-12
18Dijon301239-61
19Metz300316-50
20AmiensAmiens300307-70
> Full Version
 