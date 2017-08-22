AS Monaco have turned their attention to Torino's Andrea Belotti to replace outgoing striker Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is reportedly the man AS Monaco want to sign should Kylian Mbappe's move to Paris Saint-Germain be finalised in time.

Mbappe has been tipped to join Ligue 1 rivals PSG in a big-money move, though there is confusion over whether it will be a permanent deal or initially on loan until next summer.

Monaco could get as much as £183m for their star attacker and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the French champions are already looking at replacement options.

The report suggests that, while no contact has officially been made between the two clubs, Monaco are prepared to trigger Belotti's £88m release clause.

Belotti has been linked with an array of European heavyweights after scoring 28 goals last season, including Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan.