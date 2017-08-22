Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas is believed to be undergoing a medical at Swansea City after the Tigers reportedly accepted a £16.5m bid for the 26-year-old.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure from the KCOM Stadium in recent weeks, with several Premier League clubs believed to have been interested in his services.

Clucas did not feature in the 18-man squad for the club's Championship defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, forcing the player to stress on social media that he was not on strike.

According to Sky Sports News, Swansea expect to complete the signing of Clucas in the next 48 hours and his former club Chesterfield are owed five percent of any excess over £1.3m - the fee they charged for him in 2015 - due to a sell-on clause.

Clucas has featured 96 times for the Humberside club, scoring nine times.