Norwich City bolster their Under-23 squad with the signing of 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder Savvas Mourgos on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Greek club Panionios in 2014 before signing his first professional contract with the club in April last year.

A Greece youth international, he appeared five times for Arsenal's Under-23s last campaign and was a mainstay in their Under-18s team.

Norwich confirmed on their official website that Mourgos's deal runs to June 2019 with a one-year option, and that he will initially train with the Canaries' U23 team.

Mourgos has previously represented Greece at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.