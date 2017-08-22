New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City sign Arsenal academy midfielder Savvas Mourgos on two-year deal

A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Norwich City bolster their Under-23 squad with the signing of 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder Savvas Mourgos on a two-year deal.
Norwich City have announced the signing of Arsenal youngster Savvas Mourgos on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Greek club Panionios in 2014 before signing his first professional contract with the club in April last year.

A Greece youth international, he appeared five times for Arsenal's Under-23s last campaign and was a mainstay in their Under-18s team.

Norwich confirmed on their official website that Mourgos's deal runs to June 2019 with a one-year option, and that he will initially train with the Canaries' U23 team.

Mourgos has previously represented Greece at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Norwich sign Arsenal youngster Mourgos
A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
 Martin Olsson celebrates with his Norwich City teammates after scoring the winning goal against Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Result: Norwich City up and running with win over Queens Park Rangers
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Nelson Oliveira 'happy at Norwich City'
