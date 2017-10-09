Robbie Brady avoids FIFA punishment

Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady is free to play in the World Cup playoffs after avoiding a suspension for an alleged headbutt.

During the World Cup qualifier with Wales, video footage showed Brady pushing his head into the body of Ashley Williams after a challenge from the Welsh captain.

The incident was missed by the referee, but an investigation was launched to determine whether Brady should be suspended for his nation's two-legged playoff next month.

However, FIFA has decided against banning the left-sided player for a tie against either Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark.

The 25-year-old has netted seven goals in 37 appearances for the Green Army since making his debut in 2012.