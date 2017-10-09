World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady avoids punishment from FIFA

Robbie Brady avoids FIFA punishment
© Getty Images
Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady is free to play in the World Cup playoffs after avoiding a suspension for an alleged headbutt.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Friday, October 13, 2017 at 12:03 UK

FIFA has revealed that Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady will face no further action for an alleged headbutt.

During the World Cup qualifier with Wales, video footage showed Brady pushing his head into the body of Ashley Williams after a challenge from the Welsh captain.

The incident was missed by the referee, but an investigation was launched to determine whether Brady should be suspended for his nation's two-legged playoff next month.

However, FIFA has decided against banning the left-sided player for a tie against either Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark.

The 25-year-old has netted seven goals in 37 appearances for the Green Army since making his debut in 2012.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady avoids punishment from FIFA
 Hal Robson-Kanu, Ciaran Clark and James McClean in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and the Republic of Ireland on October 9, 2017
Tony Pulis hails 'brilliant' midfielder James McClean
 Eric Dier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
England in top tier of new UEFA Nations League
