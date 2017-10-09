Robbie Brady under FIFA investigation

FIFA is investigating an alleged headbutt by Robbie Brady towards Ashley Williams during the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying win over Wales on Monday night.

Television cameras captured Ireland midfielder Brady apparently flicking his head in the direction of the Welsh defender's back in the 61st minute of the World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.

If charged, the 25-year-old Burnley player could be a doubt for the two-legged playoffs, which will be played in the first fortnight of November.

"We are gathering evidence and cannot comment further," a FIFA spokesperson told BBC Sport when asked about the incident.

Brady has already served two suspensions during the Republic's Group D campaign having collected four bookings.